Paytm on track to become profitable next year: CEO

Sharma said the company did not want the distraction of expanding abroad, although he noted that Paytm was already in Japan through its investment in SoftBank-backed PayPay.“We don’t have plans to expand internationally in the short and mid-term. We want to stay focused on achieving profitability and gaining revenue. There are a lot of markets to grow in payments and in credit in India. We don’t want any distraction," Sharma said, adding that the company may think about international expansion in two or three years.

