Paytm opts for India IPO; kick-starts work on mega listing

“The company has appointed law firm Khaitan to start work on its proposed IPO. Khaitan will act as the main legal counsel for the company for the IPO. A few other law firms have also been hired to represent the investors in the company. These are early days for the IPO process and the exact details of the share sale, how much the company will raise for its growth and which investors will sell shares and how much, is still to be worked out," said the first person cited above, requesting anonymity.