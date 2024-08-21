Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Paytm parent One97 Communications to conduct 24th AGM on September 12 via video conferencing

Paytm parent One97 Communications to conduct 24th AGM on September 12 via video conferencing

Nikita Prasad

  • Paytm parent One97 Communications to conduct 24th AGM on September 12 via video conferencing

Paytm will conduct its 24th AGM on September 12, 2024. Photo: Bloomberg

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of digital payments giant Paytm, announced on Wednesday that it will conduct its 24th annual general meeting (AGM) on September 12, 2024 via video conferencing.

‘’The 24th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. through video conferencing/ other audio visual means. The AGM is being convened in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India,'' said One 97 Communications in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.