One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of digital payments giant Paytm, announced on Wednesday that it will conduct its 24th annual general meeting (AGM) on September 12, 2024 via video conferencing.

‘’The 24th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. through video conferencing/ other audio visual means. The AGM is being convened in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India,'' said One 97 Communications in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.