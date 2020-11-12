Home >Companies >News >Paytm partners Uber India to offer postpaid service to riders
The users can repay later by paying their Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis. (Mint)

1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2020, 05:43 AM IST PTI

New Delhi: Financial services major Paytm on Wednesday said it has partnered Uber India to extend its postpaid service to riders.

With this integration, users will be able to pay for their Uber rides through their Paytm Postpaid account, enabling commuters to shift from cash to postpaid service, a statement said.

Paytm already has a long-standing partnership with Uber with its payment gateway allowing Uber riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI and cards.

To avail this new facility, registered users can pay through the Paytm app with funds from their activated postpaid account after completion of a trip. The users can repay later by paying their Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis.


