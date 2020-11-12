Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Paytm partners Uber India to offer postpaid service to riders
The users can repay later by paying their Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis.

Paytm partners Uber India to offer postpaid service to riders

1 min read . 05:43 AM IST PTI

  • With this integration, users will be able to pay for their Uber rides through their Paytm Postpaid account
  • Paytm already has a long-standing partnership with Uber with its payment gateway allowing Uber riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet

New Delhi: Financial services major Paytm on Wednesday said it has partnered Uber India to extend its postpaid service to riders.

New Delhi: Financial services major Paytm on Wednesday said it has partnered Uber India to extend its postpaid service to riders.

With this integration, users will be able to pay for their Uber rides through their Paytm Postpaid account, enabling commuters to shift from cash to postpaid service, a statement said.

With this integration, users will be able to pay for their Uber rides through their Paytm Postpaid account, enabling commuters to shift from cash to postpaid service, a statement said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Paytm already has a long-standing partnership with Uber with its payment gateway allowing Uber riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI and cards.

To avail this new facility, registered users can pay through the Paytm app with funds from their activated postpaid account after completion of a trip. The users can repay later by paying their Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.