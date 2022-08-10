Paytm partners with Piramal Finance to offer loans. How to avail2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 08:56 AM IST
- Paytm said that its partnership with Piramal Finance will be expanded soon to include personal loans.
Listen to this article
Paytm has today announced a partnership with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance for expanding distribution of merchant loans to the small cities and towns of India. Piramal Capital & Housing Finance is a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited and has over 300 branches across India. Merchants will be able to avail loans of up to ₹10 lakh with a tenure of 6-24 months. Paytm said that its partnership with Piramal Finance will be expanded soon to include personal loans.