Paytm partners with Piramal Finance to offer loans. How to avail

Commenting on the Piramal Finance partnership, Bhavesh Gupta, CEO of Lending and Head of payments at Paytm, said, "We continue to see rapid growth across all our lending products, where we empower MSMEs from smaller cities and towns with access to digital credit. The success and scale of our lending products gives us the confidence to expand and further boost our credit offerings. Our partnership with Piramal Finance is another step in that direction, where we will together bring more merchants into the formal credit economy."