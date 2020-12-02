Paytm has made the entire process of availing loans completely digital and hassle-free so that merchants can transact with the bank and take loans with just a tap on the phone. Merchants will not have to visit the bank branch as the entire journey from application to approval will be completed on the Paytm app itself. The company said that underwriting will be done as per an agreed credit policy of the bank within seconds and post-approval the customer will be disbursed by Suryoday. The systems are designed for real-time approval and disbursement thereby guaranteeing a superior customer experience.