Paytm payments arm PPSL gets ‘in-principal’ approval from RBI to operate as online aggregator

Troubled unicorn Paytm's payments arm, Paytm Payments Services (PPSL), has received ‘in-principal’ approval from the banking watchdog, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to operate as online aggregator.
The company made the disclosure in a filing with the stock exchanges on August 12, stating: “Regarding the application filed by PPSL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, for a Payment Aggregator licence. We would like to inform you that RBI has granted ‘in-principle’ authorisation to PPSL vide its letter dated August 12, 2025, to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.”
What did RBI state in approval letter?
- In the letter shared by Paytm in its exchange filing, the central bank states that it “grants an 'in-principle' authorisation to PPSL to operate as an online Payment Aggregator subject to adherence to the Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways dated March 17, 2020 (as updated from time to time) and the clarifications issued by RBI regarding the aforementioned guidelines on March 31, 2021.”
- It added that this “in-principle authorisation only covers online PA operations as defined in PA-PG Guidelines and transactions which do not fall under the ambit … including 'pay-out' transactions undertaken on behalf of merchants should not be routed through escrow account designated for PA operations.”
- Further, PPSL “is advised to undertake a System Audit, including Cyber Security audit, to be conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor or a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) registered with Information System Audit and Control Association (ISACA) or by a holder of a Diploma in Information System Audit (DISA) qualification of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).”
- “The System Audit Report should be submitted to RBI within six months from the date of this letter, failing which the in-principle authorisation granted hereby shall lapse automatically and grant of final authorisation not considered thereafter,” it added.
The RBI's letter added that the merchant onboarding restrictions placed on PPSL in letter dated November 25, 2022, stand withdrawn from the date of the letter issued on August 12, 2025.