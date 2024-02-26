Paytm Payments Bank announces board rejig
Paytm Payments Bank on Monday announced a major rejig in its top leadership with Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Part-Time non-executive Chairman
Paytm Payments Bank Ltd on Monday announced the reconstitution of its Board of Directors. As part of PPBL's top leadership rejig, ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, Retd IAS Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and Retd IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal will join the board.