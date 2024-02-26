 Paytm Payments Bank announces board rejig | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 26 2024 15:59:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.60 -1.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.75 1.97%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,422.25 0.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.20 -0.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.00 -0.05%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Paytm Payments Bank announces board rejig
BackBack

Paytm Payments Bank announces board rejig

 Livemint

Paytm Payments Bank on Monday announced a major rejig in its top leadership with Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Part-Time non-executive Chairman

In a major top leadership overhaul, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), on Monday announced to reconstitute its board (Bloomberg)Premium
In a major top leadership overhaul, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), on Monday announced to reconstitute its board (Bloomberg)

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd on Monday announced the reconstitution of its Board of Directors. As part of PPBL's top leadership rejig, ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, Retd IAS Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and Retd IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal will join the board. 

Apart from this, Vijay Shekhar Sharma will stepp down as as part-time non-executive Chairman and Board member. The future business of PPBL will be led by a reconstituted Board, said the company in its stock exchange filing on Monday.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 26 Feb 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App