Business News/ Companies / News/  Paytm Payments Bank announces board rejig

Paytm Payments Bank announces board rejig

Paytm Payments Bank on Monday announced a major rejig in its top leadership with Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Part-Time non-executive Chairman

In a major top leadership overhaul, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), on Monday announced to reconstitute its board

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd on Monday announced the reconstitution of its Board of Directors. As part of PPBL's top leadership rejig, ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, Retd IAS Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and Retd IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal will join the board.

Apart from this, Vijay Shekhar Sharma will stepp down as as part-time non-executive Chairman and Board member. The future business of PPBL will be led by a reconstituted Board, said the company in its stock exchange filing on Monday.

(More to come)

