Paytm Payments Bank appoints three new independent directors

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman – Paytm Payments Bank said, "We are honoured to welcome experienced and accomplished individuals like Ramesh, Manju and Shinjini to our board. Paytm Payments Bank has championed financial inclusion in India with mobile-first technology. Under their guidance and mentorship, Paytm Payments Bank will accelerate and contribute at scale to our country’s mobile payments and banking services. I look forward to an enriching experience of working together."

