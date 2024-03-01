Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 6.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 769.30 2.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 977.20 2.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 0.74%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.90 3.18%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Paytm Payments Bank fined 5.49 crore for money laundering: Finance Ministry
BackBack

Paytm Payments Bank fined ₹5.49 crore for money laundering: Finance Ministry

Livemint

The heavy fine came after the review of Paytm Payments Bank operations based on the specific information from law enforcement agencies

Shares of India's Paytm nosedived on February 1, 2024 after the banking regulator ordered that its payments bank stop accepting fresh deposits, a major blow for the mobile payments giant (AFP)Premium
Shares of India's Paytm nosedived on February 1, 2024 after the banking regulator ordered that its payments bank stop accepting fresh deposits, a major blow for the mobile payments giant (AFP)

Financial Intelligence Unit-India imposed 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for violating the obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The heavy fine came after the review of Paytm Payments Bank operations based on the specific information from law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Finance said in a release on Friday. 

The law enforcement agencies shared crucial information with Ministry of Finance about the role of Paytm Payments Bank in routing and channelizing the proceeds of crime of businesses engaged in a number of illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling. 

“FIU-IND initiated a review of the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd on receipt of specific information from law enforcement agencies in respect of few entities and their network of businesses engaged in a number of illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling. Further, the money generated from these illegal operations, i.e. proceeds of crime were routed and channelled through bank accounts maintained by these entities with the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd," a release from the Finance Ministry said. 

The government heard the oral and written submissions from the representatives of the Paytm Payments Bank and concluded that the charges against the company are substantiated. “Consequently, vide order dated February 15th, 2024 in exercise of his powers under Section 13, PMLA, it was found to be appropriate to impose a penalty of Rs. 5,49,00,000," the release added. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 01 Mar 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App