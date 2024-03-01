Paytm Payments Bank fined ₹5.49 crore for money laundering: Finance Ministry
Financial Intelligence Unit-India imposed ₹5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for violating the obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The heavy fine came after the review of Paytm Payments Bank operations based on the specific information from law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Finance said in a release on Friday.