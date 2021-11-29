Paytm Payments Bank launches Paytm Transit Card

Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, said, “The launch of the Paytm Transit Card will enable millions of Indians with the power of one single card that takes care of all transportation as well as banking needs. This will drive financial inclusion and accessibility for all. We are glad to be a part of the NCMC initiative and will continue to work towards the digitization of the transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of smart mobility solutions."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}