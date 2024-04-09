Paytm Payments Bank's CEO Surinder Chawla resigns

Paytm Payments Bank's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, according to a regulatory filing by Paytm brand owner One97 Communications on Tuesday, April 9. Chawla will be relieved from his duties from June 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) facing prohibitory action from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In his resignation letter, the outgoing CEO said that he has tendered resignation on account of personal reasons. Chawla had joined PPBL in January last year.

"Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent," One97 Communications said in its regulatory filing today.

''Nearly all agreements between the company and Paytm Payments Bank have been terminated as per our disclosure on March 1, 2024'', said One97 Communications in its statement. The board of PPBL has been reconstituted with five independent directors including an independent chairperson, and no nominees from the company, as per our disclosure on February 26, 2024.

''In line with our ongoing efforts, the company continues to collaborate with banking partners to enhance our merchant acquiring and UPI services,'' said the company in its statement. On February 26, Vijay Shekhar Sharma had resigned from the board of the embattled PPBL as part of a major board overhaul that followed the RBI's crackdown on the digital payments firm's banking unit.

RBI's prohibitory action against Paytm On January 31, 2024, the RBI had asked PPBL to wind down its operations by March 15 due to persistent compliance issues and supervisory concerns, triggering a crash in Paytm's stock price. The action including a ban on accepting fresh deposits and doing credit transactions after February 29. On February 16, the central bank extended the deadline to March 15.

On March 14, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted approval to parent entity One97 Communications to participate in unified payments interface (UPI) services as a third-party application provider under a multi-bank model.

Paytm now provides the payment service in partnership with four new banks--Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank--who will act as its payment system provider. Paytm's shares are down nearly 50 per cent since the RBI's order against its banking unit. On April 9, shares of One97 Communications settled 1.95 per cent lower at ₹404.30 apiece on the BSE.

