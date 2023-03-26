Paytm Payments Services receives extension in time from RBI to resubmit PA license application2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 06:34 PM IST
RBI directed the platform to continue its online payment aggregation business while awaiting government approval for past investment from the parent into PPSL.
One 97 Communications (OCL), on Sunday said that its Paytm Payment Services (PPSL) has received an extension of time from RBI for resubmitting the payments aggregator (PA) license application. RBI has allowed the platform to continue its online payment aggregation business while awaiting government approval for past investment from the parent into PPSL.
