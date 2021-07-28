Financial services platform Paytm is looking to increase its workforce strength ahead of ₹16,600 crore initial public offering (IPO). Paytm has launched its Field Sales Executive (FSE) program to provide employment opportunities to undergraduates.

Paytm plans to hire 20,000 field sales executives to educate merchants on digital adoption, the sources told Mint. The sales executives will educate merchants and users on digital services and promote the company's various digital products.

Salary

Recruited field sales executives would have the opportunity to earn as much as ₹35,000 and more in monthly salaries and commissions.

Work

The FSE will promote Paytm's entire range of products including Paytm all-in-one QR codes, Paytm all-in-one POS machines, Paytm soundbox as well as other products across the company's ecosystem such as wallet, UPI, Paytm Postpaid, merchant loans, and insurance offerings.

Eligibility

Any individual who is at least 18 years, is Class 10 or Class 12 pass, or is a graduate and has an android smartphone, can apply using the Paytm App. Preference to be given to those with a two-wheeler, who are comfortable travelling and have prior sales experience. Applicants also need to have good knowledge of the local language and area.

IPO soon

Paytm reportedly wants to hit the market with its ₹16,600 crore IPO at the earliest and very likely by October. The company had filed draft papers for its initial share sale with the market regulator SEBI on July 15.

According to the draft offers document filed with the SEBI, Paytm says it is India’s leading digital ecosystem, based on the number of consumers, number of merchants, number of transactions, and revenue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.