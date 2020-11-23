Paytm postpaid launches flexible EMI options

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Paytm Lending, said, "Our postpaid service has emerged as an important payment option for our fellow citizens, especially during the festive season. We are humbled to see that our service is already being availed by over seven million users, and we are on the way to cross the milestone of 15 million users by the end of the current financial year. We stay committed to expanding our partnership with all kinds of business segments across the country and offering a transparent and flexible payment option to our users."