Paytm Q3 result: Revenue increases by 38% YoY to 2,850 crore; net loss narrows to 221.7 crore

Paytm Q3 result: Revenue increases by 38% YoY to 2,850 crore; net loss narrows to 221.7 crore

Livemint

Paytm Q3 result: The firm said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 220 crore from 392 crore a year ago.

PayTm Shots for Stock. pic by hemant mishra/mint

Paytm Q3 result: Paytm announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise in revenue by 38 percent 2,850.5 crore, compared to 2,062.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the firm said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 221 crore from 392 crore reported in the last financial year. The firm has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021.

However, Paytm reported a marginal increase of 13 percent in revenue in every quarter, while the loss narrowed by 23 percent.

Among other details, the online payments app said that it earned a revenue of 1,730 crore from its payment business, which is a growth of 45 percent year on year (YoY). Citing the reason for the growth, Paytm said that it was led by an increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) and higher subscription revenue.

Also, the net payment margin improved further by 63 percent to 748 crore in Q3FY24, YoY.

Compared to 16,211 crore in the September quarter, Paytm disbursed total loans worth 15,535 crore for the quarter under review.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

