Paytm Q3 update: ₹3,665 crore of loans disbursed in December1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 09:17 AM IST
One 97 Communications (Paytm) said that it dispersed ₹3,665 cr of loans in December month. It registered a 32 % YoY growth in its average monthly transacting users in December FY23.