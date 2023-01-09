Home / Companies / News /  Paytm Q3 update: 3,665 crore of loans disbursed in December

One 97 Communications (Paytm) said that it dispersed 3,665 cr of loans in December month. It registered a 32 % YoY growth in its average monthly transacting users in December FY23.

Company's loan disbursement business continued to be on a growing trajectory and witnessed a 357% YoY growth in December quarter.

As a result, total disbursements for three months ended December 2022 was 9,958 Cr, a growth of 357%

