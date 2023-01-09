Paytm Q3 update: 3,665 crore of loans disbursed in December

Paytm reported strong operating performance in Q3 FY 2023. The One 97 Communications had dispersed ₹3,665 crore of loans in December month. The company's lending business rose by 357% YoY in December quarter to ₹9,958 crore
Reflecting a strong performance, One 97 Communications (Paytm) registered a 357% YoY growth in its lending business in December quarter of FY 2023. The company disbursed a total loan of ₹9,958 crore in last quarter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reflecting a strong performance, One 97 Communications (Paytm) registered a 357% YoY growth in its lending business in December quarter of FY 2023. The company disbursed a total loan of ₹9,958 crore in last quarter.
Out of the total amount of loan disbursed in third quarter, the company lend ₹3,665 crore of loans in December month only. The number of loans disbursed by the company in quarter under review grew by 137% YoY to 10.5 million.
Out of the total amount of loan disbursed in third quarter, the company lend ₹3,665 crore of loans in December month only. The number of loans disbursed by the company in quarter under review grew by 137% YoY to 10.5 million.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The company's shares were trading 3.78 % higher at ₹571.50 on BSE at 9:50 am. Paytm's shares have been performing well from last one week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company's shares were trading 3.78 % higher at ₹571.50 on BSE at 9:50 am. Paytm's shares have been performing well from last one week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Paytm Super app's consumer engagement shot to its all-time high level in the December quarter. Its average monthly transacting users(MTU) rose by 32% YoY to 85 million in the quarter ended December 2022.
The Paytm Super app's consumer engagement shot to its all-time high level in the December quarter. Its average monthly transacting users(MTU) rose by 32% YoY to 85 million in the quarter ended December 2022.
One 97 communication had registered a ₹588.5 crore of loss in the quarter ended in September in current financial year.
One 97 communication had registered a ₹588.5 crore of loss in the quarter ended in September in current financial year.
The company has been constantly focusing upon the expansion of its subscription services. “Number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 5.8 million as of December 2022, an addition of 1 million devices in the quarter ended December 2022" said the digital payments and financial services company in its report. There was an annual growth of 38% in Paytm's merchant payment volumes(GMV) for the quarter under review to ₹3.46 lakh crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has been constantly focusing upon the expansion of its subscription services. “Number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 5.8 million as of December 2022, an addition of 1 million devices in the quarter ended December 2022" said the digital payments and financial services company in its report. There was an annual growth of 38% in Paytm's merchant payment volumes(GMV) for the quarter under review to ₹3.46 lakh crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There has been an expansion in company's offline services as well. Paytm has currently 5.8 million of merchants who have subscribed for its payment devices and are constantly paying for the services. There has been a 190% of annual jump in the number of total devices deployed by Paytm from 2 million in Q3 FY22 to 5.8 million in Q3 FY 23.
There has been an expansion in company's offline services as well. Paytm has currently 5.8 million of merchants who have subscribed for its payment devices and are constantly paying for the services. There has been a 190% of annual jump in the number of total devices deployed by Paytm from 2 million in Q3 FY22 to 5.8 million in Q3 FY 23.
Paytm earned around 3.46 lakh crore of revenue from its merchants payment volume in December quarter of current financial year. Company's earnings in this field were up by 38% YoY. “Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential." stated the company.
Paytm earned around 3.46 lakh crore of revenue from its merchants payment volume in December quarter of current financial year. Company's earnings in this field were up by 38% YoY. “Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential." stated the company.