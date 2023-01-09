Paytm Q3 update: 3,665 crore of loans disbursed in December

The company has been constantly focusing upon the expansion of its subscription services. “Number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 5.8 million as of December 2022, an addition of 1 million devices in the quarter ended December 2022" said the digital payments and financial services company in its report. There was an annual growth of 38% in Paytm's merchant payment volumes(GMV) for the quarter under review to ₹3.46 lakh crore.

