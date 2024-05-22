Paytm warns of job cuts as sales slide, revenue down 2.7% amid RBI action on payments bank arm, says report
Paytm Q4 Results: Fintech startup Paytm saw its first-ever decline in sales this quarter amid the RBI probe. Bloomberg has reported the unicorn could cut jobs and trim non-core assets amid the sales and revenue decline.
Fintech unicorn Paytm has announced potential job cuts and plans to trim non-core assets following its first-ever decline in sales on May 22, Bloomberg reported. This comes after a regulatory probe into the startup's financial arm Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) significantly impacted the company's operations.