Paytm raises 4,724 cr from Alipay Singapore E-commerce and others

BENGALURU : One 97 Communications Ltd, that operates digital payments company Paytm has raised ₹4,724 crore (around $660 million) from Alipay Singapore E-commerce Private Ltd, SVF Panther (Cayman) Ltd, T Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund and others, just a month after it raised a billion dollars of funding.

According to a regulatory filing accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler, the Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Ltd, has recently approved the allotment of 2,592,472 equity shares at $254.58 a share.

Among the major investors in the latest round are Alipay Singapore E-commerce ( ₹1,433 crore), SVF Panther (Cayman) ( ₹1430 crore), and T Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund, Inc that has invested ₹704 crore.

Last month, Paytm had raised $1 billion in a financing round in which existing shareholders Ant Financial, SoftBank Vision Fund and new investors including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. took part.

The previous fundraising increased the valuation of the Noida-headquartered firm to $16 billion, from the $15 billion it was valued at in August.

Paytm competes with companies such as Google Pay and PhonePe, in the extremely competitive digital payments domain in India. Once the clear market leader, Paytm has fallen behind its two rivals on UPI transactions.

Its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had said, in November, that the fresh investments will be used to grow the payments and financial services business. The company plans to invest ₹10,000 crore over the next three years, to acquire more customers and merchants in small towns across the country.

Paytm is believed to have been be trying raise funds from the beginning of 2019, amid mounting losses. For the financial year ended March 2019, One97 Communications reported a more than two-fold increase in loss on account of higher expenses and lower revenue growth. In FY19, One97 Communications’ losses stood at ₹3,960 crore, compared with a loss of ₹1,490 crore reported a year ago. Revenue in FY19 increased to ₹3,050 crore, compared to ₹2,987.41 crore a year ago.