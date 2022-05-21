Paytm reappoints Vijay Shekhar Sharma as MD and CEO for 5 yrs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the regulatory filing, Paytm has re-appointed Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a tenure of 5 years effective from December 19, 2022, to December 18, 2027.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's tenure in Paytm has been extended by another five years as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). On Saturday, One 97 Communications which is listed under the Paytm brand, also announced the appointment of Madhur Deora as Additional Director of the company.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's tenure in Paytm has been extended by another five years as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). On Saturday, One 97 Communications which is listed under the Paytm brand, also announced the appointment of Madhur Deora as Additional Director of the company.
As per the regulatory filing, Paytm has re-appointed Vijay Shekhar Sharma as "Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer" of the Company for a tenure of 5 years effective from December 19, 2022, to December 18, 2027.
As per the regulatory filing, Paytm has re-appointed Vijay Shekhar Sharma as "Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer" of the Company for a tenure of 5 years effective from December 19, 2022, to December 18, 2027.
In the statement, Paytm said that Sharma is an Indian technology entrepreneur who has played an instrumental role in revolutionizing the digital payments and financial services landscape in India as the Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of One97 Communications and its consumer brand Paytm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under his guidance, Paytm is on a mission to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy, Paytm added.
Further, the company appointed Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer of the Company as an Additional Director with effect from May 20, 2022. Further, the Board has also approved the appointment of Deora as the Whole-time director designated as "Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer" of the Company for a tenure of 5 years effective from May 20, 2022, to May 19, 2027.
Deora is the President and Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been associated with the Company since October 3, 2016. He holds a bachelor's degree of science in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In his current role in Paytm, Deora is responsible for devising the financial and operational strategy, and investor relations, assisting with a commercial roadmap to realize the long-term vision of the organization, and driving overall governance. He was previously associated with Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited.