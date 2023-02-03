Paytm reports first-ever operating profit
- Paytm, operated by One97 Communications, reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) without accounting for employee-stock option costs
NEW DELHI : India’s second biggest fintech firm Paytm reported its first-ever adjusted Ebitda profitability in the quarter-ended December 2022, three-quarters ahead of its guidance.
