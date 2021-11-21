Paytm reports jump in GMV on back of festive season

“Due to cautious approach in making new disbursements due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2021 and June 2021, we processed a total of 1.4 million loans through our financial institution partners in Q1 FY 2022. We saw continued recovery in the segment as our financial institution partners’ disbursal almost doubled with over 2.8 million loans in Q2 FY 2022. The October 2021 month saw continued increase in adoption across our different financial services products. The lending business continued to show very strong growth as a result of rapid scale up of all of our lending products, including Postpaid, consumer loans and merchant loans," said One97 Communications.

