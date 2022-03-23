Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Paytm responds after BSE seeks clarification over 'significant' movement in share price

Paytm responds after BSE seeks clarification over 'significant' movement in share price

Paytm Money that kicked off its mutual fund business with a new application claims to have partnered with 30 asset management companies. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

BSE on Wednesday had sought clarification from One 97 Communications Ltd on the steep fall in the company’s shares.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

One97 Communications (Paytm) on Wednesday said its business fundamentals remain robust and it has no information that may have a bearing on the price-volume behavior in the share price and which is yet not disclosed to the stock exchanges.

One97 Communications (Paytm) on Wednesday said its business fundamentals remain robust and it has no information that may have a bearing on the price-volume behavior in the share price and which is yet not disclosed to the stock exchanges.

Paytm further added that the company has made all necessary disclosures to stock exchanges within the stipulated timeline.

Paytm further added that the company has made all necessary disclosures to stock exchanges within the stipulated timeline.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

BSE on Wednesday had sought clarification from One 97 Communications Ltd, which runs the Paytm payments service, on the steep fall in the company’s shares.

The exchange said it has sought clarification from “One 97 Communications Ltd on 22 March 2022 with reference to the significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have the latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded". 

On Tuesday, Paytm shares fell 3.8% to 543.90 on BSE and have declined 75% from its issue price of 2,150 per share.

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!