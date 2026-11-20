MUMBAI: Paytm is preparing to return to the wallet business nearly three years after restrictions on its payments bank disrupted one of its biggest verticals. But with UPI now the default payment mode and consumers having moved away from wallets, the comeback faces a changed market. Paytm has meanwhile shifted towards financial-services distribution, particularly lending.
The company secured in-principle approval for a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 November, allowing it to resume wallet operations subject to restrictions. It is expected to launch the service soon.