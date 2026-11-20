MUMBAI: Paytm is preparing to return to the wallet business nearly three years after restrictions on its payments bank disrupted one of its biggest verticals. But with UPI now the default payment mode and consumers having moved away from wallets, the comeback faces a changed market. Paytm has meanwhile shifted towards financial-services distribution, particularly lending.
MUMBAI: Paytm is preparing to return to the wallet business nearly three years after restrictions on its payments bank disrupted one of its biggest verticals. But with UPI now the default payment mode and consumers having moved away from wallets, the comeback faces a changed market. Paytm has meanwhile shifted towards financial-services distribution, particularly lending.
The company secured in-principle approval for a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 November, allowing it to resume wallet operations subject to restrictions. It is expected to launch the service soon.
The company secured in-principle approval for a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 November, allowing it to resume wallet operations subject to restrictions. It is expected to launch the service soon.
Paytm Payments Bank was formally shut down in April 2026 after being directed to cease operations in January 2024.
Before UPI took off, Paytm's wallet benefited from early adoption and customer habits. Even after UPI gained momentum following demonetisation, it retained substantial balances. While wallet payments did not directly generate revenue, having its own wallet helped Paytm reduce transaction costs shared with partner banks and keep customers within its ecosystem. That advantage has since eroded as users migrated to UPI and wallet use cases narrowed.
Shares of parent One97 Communications surged to a record intraday high of ₹1,960 after the RBI approval. The stock closed 8.7% lower at ₹1,725.90 on Thursday amid broader weakness in payment stocks over concerns about possible delays in UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) implementation.
Paytm didn't respond to Mint's queries until press time.
Reclaiming payments
A return to wallets is unlikely to shift Paytm's focus away from lending, but could help it regain control over payment transactions and reduce dependence on partner banks.
“It's very in line with their business, in the sense that Paytm has always been a payments business. That is what it is known for. So why leave out this vertical, which they can easily power because there are use cases which Paytm can unlock for their distribution network,” said Parijat Garg, an independent fintech and digital lending consultant.
Garg cited FASTag and mobility payments, including those for metros, private buses and third-party cab aggregators, particularly in offline or low-connectivity settings.
“The primary reason would have been to capture these complementary payment businesses, which they are not able to do today completely, or have to do in partnership with banks, because they don't have PPI,” he said. A PPI licence would also give Paytm greater flexibility to innovate and retain margins otherwise shared with banking partners, he added.
Since the payments bank's closure, Paytm has routed wallet-led transactions, including offline payments, cashbacks, FASTag and recurring payments, through partner banks or UPI. A licence could also help revive gifting, gift cards and autopay mandates.
“Basically, whatever UPI Lite stands for today, Paytm can do through the wallet but without the friction of an authentication layer or OTP which makes the checkout much simpler,” a senior analyst said.
Economics versus adoption
The bigger hurdle is getting consumers to return. UPI has displaced wallets as a mainstream payment mode, while UPI Lite's wallet-like structure for small-ticket offline payments has yet to gain significant traction.
RBI data for September shows that India's non-bank prepaid wallets had 1,728 million outstanding accounts, of which 926 million were active. They recorded 413 million transactions worth ₹15,741 crore during the month.
PhonePe led in active wallets, with 784 million, while FamApp operator Trio O Tech Solutions led by transaction volume, with 254 million transactions. One MobiKwik topped transaction value at ₹4,211 crore, followed by Trio O Tech at ₹3,311 crore.
Paytm Payments Bank had 598 million outstanding wallets before winding down operations effective 15 March 2024, compared with PhonePe's 194 million. Paytm has not operated a wallet since the payments bank's shutdown.
“I don't think the wallet is a very big mode of payment anymore, given how UPI has circulated. Pre-UPI days, the wallet and especially the Paytm wallet, the experience they had created was tremendous business (value) for them and drove a lot of loyalty,” said a senior executive at a major consulting firm.
He believes Paytm could still leverage its first-mover advantage and brand loyalty if wallet loading, payments and authentication are seamless. A wallet could also improve economics and customer stickiness by encouraging users to transact across multiple apps and platforms, he added.
Paytm reported 28% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹2,648 crore in the September quarter, with its Ebitda margin rising to 10%. It posted a net profit of ₹225 crore.
“Revenue growth is led by financial services (loan distribution, investments). UPI-MDR will start post-Diwali and management sees 2.5 basis points on GMV (gross merchandise value) as revenue; helps to invest in expansion,” Jefferies said in a post-earnings note dated 26 October. A 2.5-basis-point revenue yield translates into ₹2.50 for every ₹10,000 of GMV processed.
A changed competitive landscape
Paytm also faces competition from card-linked wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, which could attract users through frictionless checkout experiences.
“Right now, cards are getting into Samsung Pay and Apple Pay. As that percolates, because those checkout journeys are also frictionless, you could see more users shift to wallets but it may not necessarily be Paytm,” the senior executive quoted above said.
Bernstein Research said in an 18 November note that Paytm has a “meaningful moat” in merchant lending, supported by its larger merchant base and extensive on-ground team. But competition could intensify from players with a greater share of consumer payments and a sizable presence in merchant devices. Regulatory changes remain a key risk, it said, while maintaining an ‘outperform’ rating and a ₹2,200 price target.