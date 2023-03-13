Paytm sustained its growth in payments and loan distribution business in the first two months of the fourth quarter of FY23. The fintech giant recorded a total merchant GMV of ₹2.34 lakh crore from January to February of 2023, rising by 41% year-on-year. Also, the company posted loan disbursements of ₹8,086 crore on its platform in the two months, increasing by a whopping 286% YoY.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}