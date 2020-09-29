Paytm’s IPL plan is back

Payments unicorn Paytm on Monday brought back the cricket-led cashback scheme it removed from its app last week amid a fracas with Google .

Paytm had earlier claimed that the cashback feature was the reason why Google dropped it from its PlayStore. However, Google said cashbacks do not violate its policies but linking to an external website where users enter paid tournaments to win real money does.

“While we remain firm in our stance on the action taken by Google, we have made a few changes to our promotions so that our cricket celebrations with you continue uninterrupted. The essence of ‘Paytm Cricket League’ remains the same—you get surprise cricket player stickers on each transaction and earn cashback on collecting them," Paytm said in a blog post on Monday.

On 18 September, Google removed the Paytm and Paytm First Games from its Play Store, citing violation of its guidelines on gambling. The Paytm app was restored after the company complied with the platform’s rules.

Paytm First Games app, however, remains suspended.

“Our users can be assured that Paytm has never been involved in anything that can be considered betting or gambling. We believe such arbitrary actions and accusatory labelling go against the laws of our country and acceptable norms of fair competition by arbitrarily depriving our users of innovative services," Paytm said on Monday.

Through its ‘Paytm cricket league’ cashback, Paytm claims its users can earn ‘Paytm cricket player stickers’, and add them to their album on the Paytm app. On completing player sticker related milestones, Paytm users will be eligible to get cashback up to ₹1,000, the payments company explained on its blog.

“In the previous version, users were given free stickers on doing certain transactions. Upon collection of a certain number of free stickers, users were given some cashback. Users could also use these free stickers to be part of a free contest. In the current version, users are given free stickers on doing certain transactions and upon collection of a certain number of stickers they get cashback," a Paytm spokesperson told Mint.

Paytm last week termed the temporary ban an ‘arm-twisting’ tactic, adding Google didn’t give it an opportunity to explain its new cashback sticker feature. “This (removing apps temporarily from Play Store) will be familiar to all Indian internet firms as they face similar arm-twisting and fear of Google’s dominance," the Noida-based company said last week.

Following the blog post, Google clarified cashbacks and stickers do not violate its policies, but gambling platforms do.

