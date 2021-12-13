Paytm says $22.4bn GMV clocked in October & November

“Devices deployed reached 1.6 million in November 2021, an increase of 0.3 million devices in the first two months of the quarter: We continued to witness the acceleration of deployments in our devices business. The total number of devices deployed across our merchant base has increased from 0.9 million as of 30 June 2021 to approximately 1.3 million as of 30 September 2021 to approximately 1.6 million as of 30 November 2021," the company said on Monday as a part of the market disclosures.