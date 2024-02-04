Paytm says company, founder not being probed by ED for money laundering
A Reuters report said on 3 February that India's financial crime fighting agency will probe Paytm Payments Bank if any fresh charges of fund siphoning are found
Mumbai: One97 Communications Ltd on Sunday denied reports of any investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the company, its associates or founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma for money laundering.
