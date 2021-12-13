Paytm maintains strong growth momentum in the first two months of the third quarter. The highlights include, 2.7 million loan disbursals through its platform (y-o-y up 414%), Rs. 13.2 billion ($178 million) of loan disbursal value (y-o-y up 375%), 0.3 million merchant devices (deployed base up by 1.1 million y-o-y), and129% y-o-y growth in GMV and 36% y-o-y growth in MTU.

One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company which owns and operates brand Paytm reported an overall gross merchandise value (GMV). One 97 Communications says GMV in first two months of the third quarter up 129% in the month of December 2021, the company said as a part of its latest disclosures with the stock exchanges.

Growth momentum in GMV continues in the first two months of the December quarter, due to strong performance during the festive season, which continues post festive season . GMV processed through our platform for the first two months of the quarter aggregated to approximately INR 1,666 billion ($22.4 billion), growth of 129% Y-o-Y over the INR 728 billion GMV in the first two months of Q3 FY 2021.

Paytm stated that number of loans disbursed through the platform increased by 414% y-o-y to 2.7 million loans in the first two months of the quarter. Continuing the momentum seen in the past quarter, value of loans disbursed through the platform increased by 375% y-o-y to ₹13.2 billion ($178 million) in the first two months of the quarter.

