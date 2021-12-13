Paytm says GMV in first two months of this quarter up 129%

Growth momentum in GMV continues in the first two months of the December quarter, due to strong performance during the festive season, which continues post festive season . GMV processed through our platform for the first two months of the quarter aggregated to approximately INR 1,666 billion ($22.4 billion), growth of 129% Y-o-Y over the INR 728 billion GMV in the first two months of Q3 FY 2021.

