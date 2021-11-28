Paytm says large merchants of competitors now switching to its platform

"Some of the recent trends that we are seeing that there are even the large merchants who are starting with Paytm... These are partners who were exclusive with a competitor for many, many years. They are just sort of switching lock, stock and barrel to Paytm and I think the next big opportunity for us here is to continue our penetration in the mid market and the startup community," Paytm Group CFO and President Madhur Deora said during the call on Saturday evening.

