Paytm share allocation likely next week at 2,150 apiece. Check details

Some of the largest IPOs before like Coal India's had seen the highest subscription on the final day of bidding. Coal India had closed at 15.28 times on the last day. The same trend was seen even for recent, and significantly much smaller IPOs like Nykaa and PolicyBazaar, where more than 90 per cent of the QIB bids, and also overall bids came in on Day 3.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}