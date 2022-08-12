Paytm shares business update for July, loan disbursals up 296% YoY2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 10:05 AM IST
- Shares of Paytm plunged about 5% to ₹784 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals
Paytm on Friday shared its operating performance update for the month of July 2022, in which it said that the company's loan distribution business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements through our platform now an annualised run rate of over ₹25,000 crore in July.