Paytm shares business update for July, loan disbursals up 296% YoY

Paytm reported a widening consolidated net loss of ₹644 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 from a loss of ₹380 crore in Q1 of last year. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,679.6 crore during April-June period, increasing by 88.5% from the same quarter last year. The gross merchandise value more than doubled to ₹3 lakh crore in the June 2022 quarter from ₹1.5 lakh crore a year ago. Paytm said it is targeting achieving operational profitability by September 2023.

