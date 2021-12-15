After a dismal debut last month, digital payments and financial services firm Paytm reported its shares tumbled over 13% as a lock-in period for the company's institutional investors ended on Wednesday, piling on more pressure.

Paytm stock was trading at ₹1,269 early on Wednesday, compared to the offer price of ₹2,150. Paytm shares crashed more than 27% in the country's largest public offering last month. Since the listing on November 22, the stock has logged losses for 13 of the 18 sessions.

Paytm, which counts SoftBank and Ant Group among its backers, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, of which $1.1 billion was from institutional investors.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo on Paytm said, “following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels however 1700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the 1300-1700 range until the market determines its right value while if it manages to sustain above 1700 level it may see further buying interest, it might find strong support between 1200-1300 range."

“Paytm's greatest strength is its huge customer base and strong brand positioning, however low entry barrier businesses lack a clear moat. Paytm will use its strengths to enter new businesses or to create moats. If Paytm manages to emerge as a leader in a particular business then it will be possible to expect buying interest at lower levels otherwise it may take many years to reach its peak valuation," he added.

This comes just days after the digital payments firm announced the over two-fold rise in its gross merchandise value to about ₹1,66,600 crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal, driven by sharp uptick in loan disbursals.

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company which owns and operates brand Paytm, had recorded GMV (gross merchandise value) of ₹72,800 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Paytm refers to GMV as the value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on its app, through Paytm payment instruments or through its payment solutions, over a period. It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment services such as money transfers.

"Growth momentum in GMV continues in the first two months of the quarter, due to strong performance during the festive season, which continues post festive season," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The number of loans disbursed from the Paytm platform increased over four times to 27 lakh during the reported period, from 5.30 lakh a year ago.

The value of loan disbursed increased by 375 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to ₹13,200 crore (USD 178 million) in the first two months of the quarter from ₹280 crore.

Paytm posted growth of 36 per cent in monthly transacting users (MTUs) at 6.32 crore during the reported period, from over 4.66 crore average MTUs in the first two months of the same quarter a year ago.

