Paytm shares dip over 13% as anchor investors lock-in period expires

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo on Paytm said, “following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels however 1700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the 1300-1700 range until the market determines its right value while if it manages to sustain above 1700 level it may see further buying interest, it might find strong support between 1200-1300 range."