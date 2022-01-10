Fintech company Paytm has shared its operating performance for the December quarter of financial year 2021-22, saying it recorded "stellar growth combined with scale-up of lending business and devices" in the reporting period.

The company said lending business scaled rapidly with 4.4 million loan disbursals through the platform, an year-on-year growth of 401%, and value of ₹2,180 crore.

Paytm has also strengthened its offiine payments business with 2 million devices deployed, the company said.

The user engagement sees 37% year-on-year growth with 64.4 million average monthly transacting users (MTU) in the quarter.

The company has clocked a gross merchandise value ₹2.5 lakh crore.

Paytm's update comes even as its shares on Monday has hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,152, falling nearly 6%. The shares fell after brokerage Macquarie cut its target price on the digital payments firm to ₹900 per share from ₹1,200 per share.

Paytm said its monthly transacting users (MTU) showed consistent growth in FY21 and in the first two quarters of FY22. The trajectory has continued in the third quarter of FY22 with 64.4 million average MTUs, growth of 37% year-on-year growth over the 47.1 million average MTUs in Q3FY21.

One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, but a 27% plunge in its 18 November debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s.

Global brokerage JPMorgan has recently initiated coverage on Paytm's parent One 97 Communications. Paytm shares have declined 38% since its dismal listing and a spate of bearish views, underperforming the Nifty sharply and trading at a discount to global and private peers.

