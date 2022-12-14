Paytm shares slump over 2% after buyback announcement

NEW DELHI: Shares of One97 Communications, parent of Paytm, fell more than 2% to hit an intraday low of ₹525.05 apiece in early deals on Wednesday, a day after the company approved its first ever share buyback worth up to ₹850 crore. The board of the company has approved the buyback at 810 rupees each, a massive 62% discount to the IPO price of 2,150 rupees, but at a 50% premium to Tuesday’s closing price.

