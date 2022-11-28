Paytm stock receives CLSA upgrade to buy

Paytm stock receives CLSA upgrade to buy1 min read . 11:34 PM IST
- Shares of Paytm have been under pressure since the one-year lock-in upon listing ended earlier this month.
MUMBAI :CLSA on Monday upgraded its outlook on One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app.
Terming the recent price correction as favourable, the global brokerage said the risk-reward ratio on the stock has now made it a ‘buy’. Last quarter, CLSA had a ‘sell’ call on Paytm when it began its coverage of the stock.
Shares of Paytm have been under pressure since the one-year lock-in upon listing ended earlier this month. In the last 14 days, the stock has dropped around 27.5%.
CLSA said given that the company has contained its cash burn which is likely to end over the next 12-18 months, it feels that the stock is a buy at a take profit or TP of ₹650 a share. On Monday, shares of One97 closed at ₹461.75 apiece.