Paytm subsidiary receives RBI nod to carry out offline, cross-border payments — Details here

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communication-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services, received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorisation to carry out offline, cross-border payments, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

“We would like to inform you that Reserve Bank of India, on 17 December 2025, has authorised Paytm Payments Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, to operate as a Payment Aggregator for Physical (offline) payments and Cross-Border transactions (both inward and outward),” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

This comes after the RBI granted Paytm authorisation to be an online payments aggregator on 26 November 2025.

According to the filing data, Paytm Payments Services now holds payment aggregator licences across all key segments, enabling it to offer end-to-end payment aggregation services across online, offline and cross-border use cases.

The company is focused on long-term growth in domestic and international payment acceptance.

Paytm share price One 97 Communication or Paytm shares closed 0.92% lower at ₹1,268.25 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,280.05 at the previous market close, according to BSE data. The company announced its approval update after market operating hours on 17 December 2025.

Since the shares were listed in 2021, the company has given stock market investors more than 49,000% returns on their investment, and has gained over 25% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Paytm shares rose 27.99% in 2025, but have lost 2.43% in the last one-month period. The company's stock is trading 0.70% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Paytm shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,381.75 on 2 December 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹652.30 on 11 March 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹81,109.57 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

