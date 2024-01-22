Paytm surpasses 100 million monthly transacting users for the first time in Q3 FY24
Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, called the achievement of reaching 100 million active customers a 'key milestone'. The company's revenue increased by 38% annually to ₹2,850.5 crore in the October-December quarter.
The Indian payments and financial services company, Paytm, crossed the 100 million active customers milestone in the previous quarter, the company said in a press release on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message