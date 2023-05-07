‘Paytm to be free cashflow positive’: CEO on fintech's ‘aim’, inclusion of Artificial General Intelligence1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Paytm logged a 51.5% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, aided by a surge in loan growth, and posted an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter.
Digital payments firm Paytm announced their Q4 results, where the company logged a 51.5% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, aided by a surge in loan growth, and posted an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×