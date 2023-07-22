Fintech firm One97 Communications which goes by the brand name of Paytm released their Q1 results on Friday. During the April-June quarter, the company narrowed its loss to ₹357 crore which was a sharp decline from ₹6,444 crore in the corresponding period last year. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma talked about the growth of the business on Saturday and said Paytm expects to generate free cash flow by the end of this year.

