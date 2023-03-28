Paytm to benefit from wallet interoperability; Morgan Stanley, Citi bullish on stock4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:01 PM IST
On March 24, NPCI declared full interoperability of KYC wallets (PPIs). Further, it announced the interchange for using PPIs on UPI at up to 1.1% of transaction value above Rs2,000. The new guidelines will come into effect from April 1st, 2023.
After the NPCI's wallet interoperability guidelines, Paytm has announced that its homegrown payments bank said full KYC wallet customers will be able to make payments on every UPI QR code and online merchant where UPI payments are accepted. With the new interoperability norms soon to be live, Paytm Payments Bank is in for a treat. The payments are expected to see additional revenue and higher wallet-loading charges. That being said, brokerages are optimistic about Paytm's stock price and have recommended buying.