In regards to valuation, Citi said, "we value Paytm on a SoTP basis, assigning different multiples to the three key verticals. We value the Payments business on an EV/GP basis at 13.5x Sep’24E (at par with global payment companies on EV/GP basis; EV/S: 4x) resulting in Rs454/sh. We value the Financials Services business on EV/S at 12x (we expect higher profitability in the financial services vertical and in-line with global fintech offering similar services; multiple at 20% premium to global peers ) – Rs388/sh. We value the commerce and cloud vertical at 3x EV/S at the lower end of global ecommerce valuations – Rs85 per share. Overall, this approach (+ net cash and investments) yields a TP of Rs1,061 per share."

